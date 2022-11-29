Crimenet 11_14_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Robert Earl Anderson, Jr.

Anderson is a 28-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 2″ in height and weighs 235 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with the crime of trafficking.

If you know where Anderson can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.