Crimenet 11_17_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find Jerry Jermaine Thedford, Jr.

Thedford is a 28-year-old Black male who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with the crime of sexual battery.

If you know where Thedford can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

