Crimenet 11_21_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for David Clifton Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick is a 63-year-old White male who is approximately 6′ 3″ in height and weighs 220 pounds.

He is wanted on three bench warrants out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

If you know where Kilpatrick can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477 or contact us online.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.