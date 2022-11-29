Crimenet 11_24_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find Latasha Anita Johnson.

Johnson is a 45-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 170 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where she was originally convicted for the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Johnson can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.