Crimenet 11_28_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find James Arthur Williams, Jr.

Williams is a 71-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 230 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court, where he is charged with the crime of sale of a controlled substance.

Call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477 or contact us online if you have information about Williams.

