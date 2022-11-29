Crimenet 11_28_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find James Arthur Williams, Jr.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find James Arthur Williams, Jr.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find James Arthur Williams, Jr.

Williams is a 71-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 230 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court, where he is charged with the crime of sale of a controlled substance.

Call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477 or contact us online if you have information about Williams.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
Plan for Dangerous Weather
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday
The crossing will be closed in both directions between U.S. 11 and West Chestnut Street so...
Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close

Latest News

Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find Latasha Anita Johnson.
Crimenet 11_24_22
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. is looking for David Clifton Kilpatrick.
Crimenet 11_21_22
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find Jerry Jermaine Thedford, Jr.
Crimenet 11_17_22