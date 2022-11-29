Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team Monday that he will not be returning as head coach.

“I would like to thank Coach Douglass for everything he and his coaching staff have done for the Wildcat football program,” said Athletic Director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell.

District and school officials said the search for the next head coach of the MHS football program begins immediately. It hopes to have a new coach in place by March 2023.

The position announcement will be posted on the MPSD, MHSAA, and MAC websites.

The district thanked the public for its patience as it begins the search process for the next coach to lead the Wildcat Football Program.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.