FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day continues through late tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe weather parameters remain high across much of the region. Thankfully, much our day was quiet locally...with severe storms west, south, and north of us. However, severe storms are still expected through this evening, and the threat could linger into Wednesday morning. Before 9PM, we just have to watch the widely scattered storms that move in. Some of those could pack a punch with some being supercells (rotating storms that could produce tornadoes).

Then, after 9PM, the rain coverage increases ahead of a strong approaching cold front. Showers & storms are likely overnight while many of you sleep, and the severe risk will remain. All forms of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes, so make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts while you sleep tonight. The front will cross by 5AM, and the rain will end in our area once that happens. Rainfall totals will range from .5″ - 2″ (locally more is possible).

Wednesday morning will bring improving weather, but it’ll become windy with NW winds gusting over 25mph. The winds will usher in colder air, so the highest temps of the day will be before sunrise Wednesday (mid-upper 60s). After sunrise, temps fall off into the low 50s by mid morning. However, temps could rebound to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Then, temps take a nosedive...dropping to near the freezing mark by Thursday morning. Highs will stay in the upper 50s Thursday, but 60s return for highs by Friday.

The weekend brings a return of 70s, but scattered showers & storms will also return.

Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th, and it looks like we’ll end the season on a quiet note.

