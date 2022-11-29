FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day continues through late tonight

Have multiple ways of getting alerts
Have multiple ways of getting alerts(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe weather parameters remain high across much of the region. Thankfully, much our day was quiet locally...with severe storms west, south, and north of us. However, severe storms are still expected through this evening, and the threat could linger into Wednesday morning. Before 9PM, we just have to watch the widely scattered storms that move in. Some of those could pack a punch with some being supercells (rotating storms that could produce tornadoes).

Then, after 9PM, the rain coverage increases ahead of a strong approaching cold front. Showers & storms are likely overnight while many of you sleep, and the severe risk will remain. All forms of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes, so make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts while you sleep tonight. The front will cross by 5AM, and the rain will end in our area once that happens. Rainfall totals will range from .5″ - 2″ (locally more is possible).

Wednesday morning will bring improving weather, but it’ll become windy with NW winds gusting over 25mph. The winds will usher in colder air, so the highest temps of the day will be before sunrise Wednesday (mid-upper 60s). After sunrise, temps fall off into the low 50s by mid morning. However, temps could rebound to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Then, temps take a nosedive...dropping to near the freezing mark by Thursday morning. Highs will stay in the upper 50s Thursday, but 60s return for highs by Friday.

The weekend brings a return of 70s, but scattered showers & storms will also return.

Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th, and it looks like we’ll end the season on a quiet note.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football

Latest News

People may donate toys at the Walmart on Highway 19 and the Walmart at Bonita Friday, Dec. 2,...
Toython 2022 is Friday, Dec. 2
Packages left on the side of a highway by a FedEx driver are rescued by an Ohio man.
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway
The theme of York's Christmas Parade is “The Music and Magic of Christmas”.
York Christmas Parade set for Saturday
Dennis Michael Murray, 66
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Mendenhall man