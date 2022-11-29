FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday

Know where your safe place is
Know where your safe place is(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tuesday, a potent storm system will bring potentially dangerous weather to our area. Much of our area sits under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms, and this means severe storms are likely...including tornadoes. So it’s important to have a plan, and know where your safe place will be during this event.

Timing: Isolated to scattered showers will start rolling in throughout the morning, but the afternoon & evening will bring scattered to numerous storms...many of which could be strong to severe. Severe storms are expected mainly between 12PM Tuesday... lasting until around 4AM Wednesday. Unfortunately, damaging wind and tornadoes are the main threats, but hail and localized flooding are also possible.

Make sure to have MULTIPLE ways of getting alerts, know your safe place, and if you live in a mobile home... plan to go to a more sturdy structure during this event (a friend’s house, family, etc.). Highs will reach the mid 70s.

A cold front will cross by daybreak Wednesday, and the weather will improve from there. However, temps will cool throughout the day. The “high” will be in the AM (60s), then temps will only be in the 50s by the afternoon, then temps fall into the 30s by Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
AP Top 25: Mississippi State knocks out Ole Miss after rivalry weekend
MPD is searching for this man to be questioned about an armed robbery, considered armed and...
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing

Latest News

The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this...
2022 MHSAA State Football Championships to air on MyTOK2
Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck.
Enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck program at Meridian Regional Airport
Coming back to the Ark-La-Tex in November and December
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City