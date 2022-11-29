FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tuesday, a potent storm system will bring potentially dangerous weather to our area. Much of our area sits under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms, and this means severe storms are likely...including tornadoes. So it’s important to have a plan, and know where your safe place will be during this event.

Timing: Isolated to scattered showers will start rolling in throughout the morning, but the afternoon & evening will bring scattered to numerous storms...many of which could be strong to severe. Severe storms are expected mainly between 12PM Tuesday... lasting until around 4AM Wednesday. Unfortunately, damaging wind and tornadoes are the main threats, but hail and localized flooding are also possible.

Make sure to have MULTIPLE ways of getting alerts, know your safe place, and if you live in a mobile home... plan to go to a more sturdy structure during this event (a friend’s house, family, etc.). Highs will reach the mid 70s.

A cold front will cross by daybreak Wednesday, and the weather will improve from there. However, temps will cool throughout the day. The “high” will be in the AM (60s), then temps will only be in the 50s by the afternoon, then temps fall into the 30s by Thursday morning.

