First Alert: Weather Alert Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It was a beautiful and cool start to the morning with a few broken clouds in place. Light scattered rain showers can be expected through our lunchtime hour today. We are under a Weather Alert Day meaning there is a likely threat for severe weather today. Isolated severe dangerous storms will move in later this afternoon and last through the rest of our Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. The entire viewing area is under a level 3 enhanced risk to level 4 moderate risk out of 5. Hail, damaging wind gust , flash flooding, and tornadoes are possible today.

The best places to seek shelter in your home is in the interior halls, closets, bathrooms, staircases, or basements. Be sure to stay away from windows and never try to look outside for the tornado. In the event that you see flooded roadways, turn around to avoid driving through the standing water. Download the WTOK Weather app and turn on the notifications. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated throughout the day. Stay safe and have a great day.

