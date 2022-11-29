First Alert: Weather Alert Day

Turn on weather notifications
Turn on weather notifications(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It was a beautiful and cool start to the morning with a few broken clouds in place. Light scattered rain showers can be expected through our lunchtime hour today. We are under a Weather Alert Day meaning there is a likely threat for severe weather today. Isolated severe dangerous storms will move in later this afternoon and last through the rest of our Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. The entire viewing area is under a level 3 enhanced risk to level 4 moderate risk out of 5. Hail, damaging wind gust , flash flooding, and tornadoes are possible today.

The best places to seek shelter in your home is in the interior halls, closets, bathrooms, staircases, or basements. Be sure to stay away from windows and never try to look outside for the tornado. In the event that you see flooded roadways, turn around to avoid driving through the standing water. Download the WTOK Weather app and turn on the notifications. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated throughout the day. Stay safe and have a great day.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
The crossing will be closed in both directions between U.S. 11 and West Chestnut Street so...
Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close
Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five...
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC

Latest News

Plan for Dangerous Weather
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday
Strong storms are expected to hit parts of the South on Tuesday. (CNN)
Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South
Know your tornado safe place
First Alert: Severe storms move in Tuesday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 28th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 28th, 2022