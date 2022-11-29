Infant Kristiona LaShay Lee

Kristiona LaShay Lee
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Graveside services for Infant Kristiona LaShay Lee will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery’s Baby Land with Rev. Willie D. Burton officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Baby girl Lee, 5 days, of Toomsuba, who died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

