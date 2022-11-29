JCSD reserve deputy speaks out after being shot responding to call last week

JCSD reserved deputy Joey Davis talks about last week's shooting
JCSD reserved deputy Joey Davis talks about last week's shooting(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet.

Reserve Deputy Joey Davis is at home with his family after responding to the call that ended with gunshot wounds in both of his legs.

“Strapping that vest on every day, putting my life on the line, there’s no better honor,” said Davis.

Davis and his family are counting their blessings he’s alive, especially after his wife heard the 911 call over the radio.

”She heard me from the word go, from me calling and saying I was hit just like I was trained to do,” said Davis. “I was running back to call my sergeant to tell him I needed help.”

When Davis walked through the door of the mobile home, he says the only thing on his mind was getting to safety as soon as he felt the bullets.

“What our training officers put in our heads, popped in my mind,” said Davis. “You know me and my partner, that’s exactly what we did. We fell back to our trucks, I knew to turn my blue lights off and put my takedowns on, so he couldn’t see us but we could see him.”

Serving Jones County is in Davis’s blood. He started when he was 18 years old and said it’s a badge of honor he wouldn’t trade for anything.

”I’ve been doing it for 11 years, and I came in under employment of Sheriff Joe Berlin’s staff, and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. Doing it under an administration that you know has your back makes it even better. That’s all the payment I could ask for,” said Davis.

Davis said he’s making a great recovery and is ready to get back to duty in Jones County.

“It’s just a big family, I’m ready to get back to the family,” said Davis. “Let’s get back to the battle and serving our community, that’s what I’m here for.”

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
AP Top 25: Mississippi State knocks out Ole Miss after rivalry weekend

Latest News

Dr. Robert Taylor
Mississippi’s newly named state superintendent of education discusses his plans
Wanda Farris, the mother of slain teenager Leesa Gray, second from right, is surrounded by...
Judge mulls arguments in Mississippi death penalty protocol
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit
Know where your safe place is
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday