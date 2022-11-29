Kemper County Arrest Report November 28, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Stephan Williams 11-24-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Kerry Walker 11-25-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Kevontae Hopson 11-21-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

