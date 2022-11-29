Kenneth Ray Beard

Kenneth Ray Beard
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Kenneth Ray Beard, 59, of Bay Minette will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with John “Bull” Stallings officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumter Memorial Gardens in Cuba. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

Ken passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He was born December 24, 1962, in York, Alabama. He was a team leader for International Paper Company for 34 years.

Survivors include his wife, Jody Beard of Bay Minette, AL; mother, Judy Cobb Beard; son, Ryan Beard of Chicago; daughter, Tori Beard of Piedmont, AL; step-sons, Bradley Campbell of Hope Hull, AL; Gary Patrick Campbell of Pensacola, FL; Watson Campbell of Hope Hull, AL; and sister, Tara Collins (Rodney).

Pallbearers: Johnny Beard, Robert Beard, Clete Beard, Greye Rynders, Danny Gullahorn, Allan Stallings, Scott Stapp, Ray Simmons, and Rusty Harwell

Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Cancer Research Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 23, 2022
Mr. Michael Christopher Mitchell
Infant Kristiona LaShay Lee
Mr. James Cleveland Chesney