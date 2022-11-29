Funeral services for Kenneth Ray Beard, 59, of Bay Minette will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with John “Bull” Stallings officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumter Memorial Gardens in Cuba. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

Ken passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He was born December 24, 1962, in York, Alabama. He was a team leader for International Paper Company for 34 years.

Survivors include his wife, Jody Beard of Bay Minette, AL; mother, Judy Cobb Beard; son, Ryan Beard of Chicago; daughter, Tori Beard of Piedmont, AL; step-sons, Bradley Campbell of Hope Hull, AL; Gary Patrick Campbell of Pensacola, FL; Watson Campbell of Hope Hull, AL; and sister, Tara Collins (Rodney).

Pallbearers: Johnny Beard, Robert Beard, Clete Beard, Greye Rynders, Danny Gullahorn, Allan Stallings, Scott Stapp, Ray Simmons, and Rusty Harwell

Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Cancer Research Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

