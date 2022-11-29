Marcelete Roberts Hurt

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
Funeral services for Marcelete Roberts Hurtt, 75, of Ward will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Lyle Meador officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation.

Marcelete passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Thomas Hospital in Foley. She was born November 9, 1947.

Marcelete loved her family more than anything. Her children and grandchildren were her world; however, the beach was her happy place.

Survivors include her husband, James Hurtt; son, James Hurtt, Jr. (Cindy); daughter, Delsey Dew (Andy); grandchildren, Jay Hurtt (Sumyr); Josh Hurtt (Hali); Tori Dew; and Cole Dew; great grandchild, Blakely Hurtt; sister, Patricia Mosley (Bill); brothers, Wade Roberts (Vicky); and Dane Roberts (Martha).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Selden Hurtt and Thelma James Hurtt Lowry; and her sisters, Joyce Motley and June Mundy.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

