Funeral services for Mr. Barry P. Murphy, Sr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Nathan VanHorn officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Barry P. Murphy, Sr., age 74, of Meridian passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Mr. Murphy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Murphy; his children, Barry P. Murphy, Jr., Amanda Scroggins (Joseph), and Joshua Murphy (Loryn); grandchildren, Chandler Murphy, Maddox Murphy, and one on the way; and his sister, Keela Smith (Robby).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Murphy and Retha Hastings; and his brother, Joe Hastings.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

