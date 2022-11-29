Graveside services celebrating the life of Mr. Billy Max Guin will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, with Brother Caleb Hughes officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Guin, age 77, of Meridian passed away on November 26, 2022 at Oschner-Rush Foundation Hospital.

Mr. Guin honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard and retired after 25 years of service. He also worked for Winn Dixie, until he retired after 35 years of employment. After retiring from Winn Dixie, Billy bought a Little Debbie Franchise. Billy was a friendly and outgoing man, who always enjoyed meeting new people. Active in his community, Billy proudly served as the Captain of the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department. He was a Christian and member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda “Faith” Guin; children, Brenda Hayes (Mike) and Michael Guin (Stacey); grandchildren, Lauren Harrison, Kaylee Harrison, Emily Guin, and Madison Guin; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Hayes; brother, J.L. Guin (Janice); sister-in-law, Betty Guin; nephew Jason Guin; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie Pratt and Leland Guin and one brother, Lee Guin.

The family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Guin be made to Bailey Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 144, Bailey, Mississippi 39320.

Pallbearers will be Stanley Lucky, Mike Hayes, Jason Guin, Donovan Hughes, Michael Dennis, and Evan Battle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Creel and Doug Weathers.

The family will receive guest from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

