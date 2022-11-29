Graveside services for Mr. Edwin L. Lummus will begin at 2pm Wednesday November 23, 2022, at Graham Cemetery on Valley Road with Brother Randall Creel officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Lummus, 87, of Meridian, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

Edwin was raised in the Kewanee/ Toomsuba area. He worked in Meridian at Southern Pipe as a truck driver and as a warehouse manager for many years. Then he owned his own alternator and generator shop for a few years. He started driving at Roadway, Miller Transporters, and eventually retired from Consolidated Freightways.

Edwin and Sandra enjoyed traveling and camping with wonderful friends. He also loved CB radios and repaired them for all his trucking friends. He was a faithful praying man, who loved The Lord.

Edwin is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sandra Lummus, who he loved and cared for dearly: daughters Kay Lummus Maddox (Lance) and Terry Lummus Moffett (Jeffery); grandchildren, Ben Moffett (Jill), Jesse Moffett (Katelyn), and Keri Jackson Bucurel (Tommy); great grandchildren, Cora Bucurel, Austin Bucurel, Smith Moffett, Whit Moffett, Semmes Christian, and Wilder Edwin Moffett; sister, Vivian Amato brother, Leonard Amato (Becky), sisters-in-law; Sherry Archie (David) and Zona Thompson, brother-in-law, Keith Thompson. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Lummus is preceded in death by his beloved son Mark Lummus, his father, Robert Lummus, his stepfather Andy Amato, and his mother Dillon Amato. As well as, father-in-law Falcon Thompson and mother-in-law Drucille Thompson, brothers-in-law Abe Thompson and Sidney Thompson, and sister-in-law Rita Goodman.

Pallbearers will be Lance Maddox, Jeffery Moffett, Ben Moffett, Jesse Moffett, Tommy Bucurel, and Austin Bucurel.

