Services celebrating the life of Mr. Gary Wayne Davison will begin at 1:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Davison, 74, of Meridian passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Hospital of Meridian.

Mr. Davison was an Air Force Vietnam War Veteran, an avid golfer, an Eagle Scout, a member of First Baptist Church – Meridian, and will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Everyone affectionately referred to him as “Pop.”

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Diane Davison; his daughters Kimberly Davison Shirley (Doug), Tracie Davison Brantley, and Michelle Spedero. Grandchildren Bailee Vargas (Anthony), Ensign Cody P. Spedero (USN), Garrett Shirley, Gavin Shirley, and Gracelyn Shirley; great-grandson, Oliver Vargas, as well as a host of extended family members.

Pop is preceded in death by his parents, Hal L. Davison, Sr. and Peggy Davison; and his brother, Hal Davison, Jr. (Pat).

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Davison family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM prior to service time at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.