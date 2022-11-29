Mr. Gary Wayne Davison

Gary Wayne Davison
Gary Wayne Davison
Gary Wayne Davison(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services celebrating the life of Mr. Gary Wayne Davison will begin at 1:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Davison, 74, of Meridian passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Hospital of Meridian.

Mr. Davison was an Air Force Vietnam War Veteran, an avid golfer, an Eagle Scout, a member of First Baptist Church – Meridian, and will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Everyone affectionately referred to him as “Pop.”

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Diane Davison; his daughters Kimberly Davison Shirley (Doug), Tracie Davison Brantley, and Michelle Spedero. Grandchildren Bailee Vargas (Anthony), Ensign Cody P. Spedero (USN), Garrett Shirley, Gavin Shirley, and Gracelyn Shirley; great-grandson, Oliver Vargas, as well as a host of extended family members.

Pop is preceded in death by his parents, Hal L. Davison, Sr. and Peggy Davison; and his brother, Hal Davison, Jr. (Pat).

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Davison family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM prior to service time at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
Plan for Dangerous Weather
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday
The crossing will be closed in both directions between U.S. 11 and West Chestnut Street so...
Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close

Latest News

Ms. Joyce Smith
Richard A. Hollingsworth
Mr. Richard A. Hollingsworth
Mr. Billy Max Guin
November 29: 2022: Jeffery Artis, business owner and Chairman of York Industrial Board, ongoing...
November 29: 2022: Jeffery Artis, business owner and Chairman of York Industrial Board, ongoing revitalization efforts in the city, opportunities in the arts