Funeral Services for Mr. Jackie McLaughlin will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday November 30, 2022, at the chapel of Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Rhett Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Forrest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jackie McLaughlin, age 81, of Meridian passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Anderson Regional Medical Center on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Jackie was born in Edinburg, Mississippi on January 28, 1941. He was raised both in Mississippi and Florida. Jackie graduated from Baker County High in Macclenny, Florida. He thoroughly enjoyed attending every high school reunion, including his 60th. Jackie is a proud graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Jackie married the love of his life, Sandra Martin, in 1967. They were married for 55 years. Jackie has two children and seven grandchildren who he absolutely loved and adored. One would often find Jackie talking about them to whoever would listen, many people he didn’t even know.

He loved sports and loved watching football on Saturdays. Jackie enjoyed playing golf when he was able and attempted to give tips to his wife Sandra. Jackie was an amazing leader and provider for his beloved family, working two jobs most of his life. He even worked up to the last week of his life. Jackie never complained regardless of consistent health battles and always carried a beautiful smile on his face.

Jackie is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra, his daughter Cassie Carroll (David) of Jackson, MS, his son Jack McLaughlin of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Mason Glaze and Gray Glaze; step-grandchildren, Brittany Sawyer (Cory), Matt Carroll, Austin Carroll, and Madison Carroll. His brother Roy McLaughlin (Carolyn) and his sister Sue Black, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents John and Maedell McLaughlin, siblings Sonny McLaughlin and Vickie Moore.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Pallbearers will be David Wayne Pou, Zack Martin, Billy Jack Ethridge, Randy Warden, Rusty Warden, and Brent Davidson. Honorary Pallbearers are Roy McLaughlin, Tom Warden, Steve Curry, and Robert Allen.

The family suggests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Meridian, MS Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

The McLaughlin family will receive guests Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 9:45 AM to 11:15 AM at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.