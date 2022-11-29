Mr. James Cleveland Chesney

James Cleveland Chesney
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
UNION: Memorial services for Mr. James Cleveland Chesney of House will be held 10 am, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Pine Grove Baptist Church of House.

Bro. Rusty Walton and Bro. Gene Higginbotham will be officiating .

Visitation will be held 9-10 am, Saturday, at the church.

Mr. Chesney, 57, of House, passed away November 21, 2022 at his residence.

Survivors:

Wife: Pam Chesney of House

1 Daughter: Tracie Chesney of Pascagoula

1 Stepson: John Mark Posey and wife Bonnie of Philadelphia

5 Grandchildren: Damon Witcher (Skyla), Alison Dill (Tyler), Jon Tristin Posey, Joslynn Posey and Lakeyla Chesney

2 Great-grandchildren: Manny Dill and Ezra Dill

2 Sisters: Wanda Hedrick (Shannon) of Conehatta and Pam Johnson (Tullos ) of Collinsville

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Chesney was preceded in death by his parents, Marzell and Johnnie Ruth Chesney.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

