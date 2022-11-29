Mr. James Hulon Dennis, age 85, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Hospital.

Mr. Dennis was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired after a long career in sales.

He is survived by his son, Steve Dennis (Dee); his grandchildren, Hannah Dennis, David Dennis, and Holly Dennis.

Mr. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Carole Dennis; and his parents, E.M. “Mack” Dennis and Bernice Bynum Dennis.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the American Cancer Society.

In accordance with Mr. Dennis’ wishes, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

