James Hulon Dennis
Nov. 29, 2022
Mr. James Hulon Dennis, age 85, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Hospital.

Mr. Dennis was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired after a long career in sales.

He is survived by his son, Steve Dennis (Dee); his grandchildren, Hannah Dennis, David Dennis, and Holly Dennis.

Mr. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Carole Dennis; and his parents, E.M. “Mack” Dennis and Bernice Bynum Dennis.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In accordance with Mr. Dennis’ wishes, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

