Graveside services for Mr. Michael Christopher Mitchell will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Mitchell, 29, of Meridian, who died Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.