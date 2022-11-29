Mr. Michael Christopher Mitchell

Michael Christopher Mitchell
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mr. Michael Christopher Mitchell will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Mitchell, 29, of Meridian, who died Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence.  A visitation will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

