Funeral services for Mr. Richard A. Hollingsworth will begin at 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Carmel Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Keith Thrash officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Marine Corps Honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hollingsworth, 85, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

A proud Marine Veteran who later achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot and owning his own plane, started as a radio announcer who many fondly remember as “Rock” Hollingsworth. Following his radio days, He made a lifetime career with AT&T until his retirement. During these formative years, he created a foundation of family and faith.

When asked how he wanted people to remember him most; he said he wanted others to know that he loved his family and The Lord. He was a dedicated husband to the love of his life, Faye, his wife of over 65 years. He was a wonderful father to his three daughters, and he walked a life that honored The Lord. Everyone who knew him was impacted by the man he was and the life he lived. We are certain that he heard, “Well done, my good and faithful servant” when he entered Heaven’s gates.

Mr. Hollingsworth is survived by his wife, Faye; his daughters, Tanya Thrash (Dr. Keith), Delita Slade (Tom), and Angela James (David). Grandchildren, Justin Thrash (Holly), Amee Howard (Justin), Ashton Chancelor (Kyle), Addison Swink (Erin); 16 great-grandchildren. Siblings Dan Hollingsworth, Jr. (Faye), and Jimmy Hollingsworth (Lourdes), as well as host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Marguerite Hollingsworth; and his sister Ginger Harrison (Jimmy).

The Hollingsworth family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Marine Corps League in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be David James, Tom Slade, Justin Thrash, Addison Swink, Gene Lawson, Mark McDonald, Kent Gibson, and Andy Linton.

