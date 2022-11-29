Mr. Sonny Crowe, age 89, of Meridian passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his grandsons, Michael Gray (Savannah) and Jacob Gray (Hannah); great- grandsons, Sawyer and Boone Gray; daughter, Samantha Crowe Wright; niece, Katie Coleman; nephew, Chris Crowe; sister, Shelia Kelch; numerous extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Ann Watts Crowe; parents, Lula and Harold Crowe; sisters, Frances McCay and Gaynelle Crowe Hatchett; brother, Cecil Crowe.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

