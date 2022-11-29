Mr. Sonny Crowe
Mr. Sonny Crowe, age 89, of Meridian passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include his grandsons, Michael Gray (Savannah) and Jacob Gray (Hannah); great- grandsons, Sawyer and Boone Gray; daughter, Samantha Crowe Wright; niece, Katie Coleman; nephew, Chris Crowe; sister, Shelia Kelch; numerous extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife, Ann Watts Crowe; parents, Lula and Harold Crowe; sisters, Frances McCay and Gaynelle Crowe Hatchett; brother, Cecil Crowe.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
