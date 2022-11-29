Funeral services for Mrs. Judy Luquire Dunn will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Dwayne Windham officiating. Interment will follow in Walter’s Chapel Cemetery in Bay Springs, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Dunn, 75, of Meridian passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born and raised in Bay Springs, MS. She was a graduate of Bay Springs High School and Jones Junior College. She was employed at Delco Remy in Meridian for over 28 years and enjoyed her retirement for many years. Judy was a member of Westwood Baptist Church in Meridian. She enjoyed her grandchildren, riding her jet ski and boating with her husband, her family’s farmhouse, and traveling to Nashville for precious time with her girls and family. She lived life to the fullest and was the matriarch of her beloved family.

Judy is survived by her husband, Harold Dunn; her daughters, Shelia Luquire of Brentwood, TN, Dana Luquire Bythewood (Brent) of Franklin, TN, and Cheryl Luquire Stark (Adam) of Nashville, TN; her stepchildren, Jason Dunn of Meridian, MS and Ashley Dunn Pickett (Paul) of Hattiesburg, MS. Grandchildren, Savannah Bythewood, Ryan Edwards, Emily Bythewood, Judah Stark, John Paschal Stark, Karen Dunn, Madison Pickett, Rylan Pickett, and Alex Pickett, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Dunn is preceded in death by her parents, Paschal and Roberta Hendry; her brother, Robert Hendry; and her first husband, Wayne Luquire.

Pallbearers will be Brent Bythewood, Adam Stark, Jason Dunn, Joe Johnson, Keith Hendry, Shannon Hendry, and Patrick Kirkland.

The family of Mrs. Dunn will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the funeral home.

