Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Mary Frances Mathis will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Dr. Rick Brooks officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Mathis, age 92, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Mathis was a devout Christian and member of Central United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful wife and mother who loved her family fiercely. She enjoyed gardening, doing needle work, smocking, and she was a fantastic cook.

Survivors include her loving husband, Paul Joseph Mathis; daughters, Diana Mathis Brantley (Brant) and Karen Mathis Manuel (Patrick); grandchildren, Matthew Brantley (Annie Maresca), Mary Kathryn McMillon (Kenny), William Manuel, and Christian Manuel; great-grandchildren, Cade McMillon and Finley McMillon; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Paul Mathis, her parents, Russell and Lucy Wise, and two siblings, Russell Wise, Jr. and Lois Jane Harding.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

