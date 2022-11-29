Union: Services for Ms. Joyce Smith will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Neshoba Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Byron Howell and Bro. Bobby Barfoot will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Joyce Smith, age 87, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Mrs. Joyce has been described by many as always smiling and having the sweetest voice. She was easy to make friends and once she excepted you as a friend then you became family.

She loved cooking for her family and also for the public for 39 years and was well known for her Banana Pudding and Morning Biscuits. When she retired, her routine became having a full meal on the stove waiting on her family to get home from work to eat supper with her. But on Friday’s or Saturday’s she could be found at the Local Auction or preparing for early morning garage sale hunts!

She loved to watch Lifetime, Hallmark and The Young & the Restless. She was a lady who loved a good game of Uno or dominoes. But her favorite past time was spent playing Bingo at the nursing home every Friday then spending her winning tickets at the bingo store. Even then she wasn’t selfish. She bought snacks with her tickets that she knew the staff or her family would like to eat when they visited. She was always involved with her family: attending many ballgames, car shows, fishing trips, boat rides, ballets and birthdays. But what she loved the most was when her family visited and she could show off the crafts she made as a member of the Crafty Crafters at JG Alexander Nursing Home.

Anyone who knew Ms Joyce was well aware of her past time of coloring. She would color hundreds of pages in a weeks time and she would always want her visitors or anyone passing by to stop and pick out a picture to take home.

Although she longed to be home, Ms Joyce knew she had to stay at JG to be safe, but when she did get to go home for weekend or holidays or maybe just a get away for a day, that time was cherished by All because it was always nice to have an opportunity to return home and pretend things were normal again. Although small in stature she had a large heart and loved greatly, she is so missed already but we rejoice in that we will see her again!

Survivors:

1 Son: Jerry Smith (Brenda) of Union

1 Daughter: Debbie Dixon (Sammy) of Brandon

1 Granddaughter: Tonya Fox of Union

1 Grandson: Stevie Dixon (Heather) of Brandon

3 Great-Grandchildren: Addisyn Fox, Sophie Dixon, and Holston Dixon

1 Sister: Carolyn Williams of Union

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Joyce Smith is preceded in death by her husband: Earnest Smith, parents: Newell & Elmer Smith, and brother-in-law: W.L. Williams.

Pallbearers: Jerry Smith, Sammy Dixon, Stevie Dixon, Wesley Fortenberry, Tim Warren and Bro. Chris Shelton

