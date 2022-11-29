Services for Nova Turner Patrick, 65, of Gilbertown will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Red Springs Assembly with Rev. Jerry Turner, Rev. Kendal Turner, and Rev. Billy Jowers officiating. Burial will follow at Red Springs Assembly Cemetery. Visitation will be at Red Springs Assembly Friday, November 25th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Nova passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. She was born February 21, 1957, in Butler, Alabama.

Nova loved her grandchildren, church and the Lord with all her heart. She was always a care giver to everyone. Even when she was sick and down, she did all she could to still attend church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends everywhere.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Patrick; father, Donald Turner, daughters, Melody Gardner (Graham) and Angela Phillips (Jeffery); siblings, Jerry Turner (Elaine); Marvel Dunn (Eddie); Karen Day; Kendall Turner; and Janice Napp; grandchildren, Braden Bridges, Addyson Patrick, Cayde Patrick, Denley Mosley, Harper Phillips, Callie Phillips, Sawyer Gardner, Seth Gardner and Nola Grace Gardner.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorine Turner and her sister, Mary Bernice Turner.

Pallbearers: Jeff Turner, Chris Nihart, Anthony Day, Bryan Day, Philip Vance, and Allen Roberts.

Honorary pallbearers: Jason Key and Timothy Sheffield

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

