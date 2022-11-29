Take a look at the Meridian Christmas Parade route

The City of Meridian announced the route for this year’s Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday Dec. 10, starting at 5 p.m.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian announced the route for this year’s Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday Dec. 10, starting at 5 p.m. The theme is “Twelve Days of Christmas”.

The parade will start on 8th Street and 25th Avenue, travel to 23rd Avenue, turn toward city hall and go to Front Street, turn left and then turn left again onto 22nd Avenue, ending at 13th Street.

2022 Meridian Christmas Parade route
2022 Meridian Christmas Parade route(City of Meridian)

The Christmas season begins with the annual tree lighting ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall Lawn. This will include the decoration and lighting of individual trees put together by city and county middle school students.

