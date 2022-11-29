Toython 2022 is Friday, Dec. 2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is working with Santa’s elves to organize this year’s Toython. Vice President and General Manager, Jacque Harms, hopes to gift the children of east Mississippi with lots of presents as the station collects toys and money in this year’s charity event.

WTOK-TV will staff two drop off points Friday, Dec. 2, in Meridian. People may drop off toys at the Walmart on Highway 19 and the Walmart at Bonita. Volunteers will staff two trucks from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We plan to make this a very festive event to get everyone into the giving spirit,” said Harms.

If you are not able to bring toys Friday, Dec. 2, then you’re encouraged to drop off toys and cash at the WTOK-TV studios, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

“Our plan is for the United Way to start their toy sorting and distribution on December 5th,” said Harms. The charities benefiting from this year’s Toython are Salvation Army, Wesley House, Hope Village, Care Lodge and Cans for Kids.

“We know this is a tough season for many families, so we just encourage people to give what they can. And please remember that not only little ones need gifts on Christmas morning. Older children, those who are 11, 12, 13 and even 14 enjoy presents too,” says Harms.

Harms said WTOK is thrilled to return to Walmart to collect toys and hopes the ease of the three collection points will increase donations this year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.