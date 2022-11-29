WATCH LIVE: Auburn to formally introduce Hugh Freeze as head coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University will formally introduce new head football coach Hugh Freeze Tuesday morning.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. from the Woltosz Football Performance Center.

WSFA 12 News will carry the briefing on air, online and on our mobile news app.

