WATCH LIVE: Auburn to formally introduce Hugh Freeze as head coach

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University will formally introduce new head football coach Hugh Freeze Tuesday morning.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. from the Woltosz Football Performance Center.

WSFA 12 News will carry the briefing on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
The crossing will be closed in both directions between U.S. 11 and West Chestnut Street so...
Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close
Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five...
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC