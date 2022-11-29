What to do if you suffer from storm damage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -There are many things you can do to report the damage after or even during a storm.

The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is open to take calls from anyone in the county, offering ways to report the damage to them.

LEMA says that they have a team working nonstop to make sure everyone is safe and taken care of.

“We could hear up to 100 people calling in and giving reports. We try and send out someone. It may be the next day, for we can actually get out to a home. Depending on the amount of damage that we have in our area, but our Volunteer Fire Department side in the county work hand in hand with us, we have great. Group of volunteers that work out of those departments, and they’re usually first ones on scene. So we have a bunch of men and women that are out willing to help everybody in our community,” said Odie Barrett.

LEMA works hand in hand with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency when providing financial assistance for damage done by storms. Both agencies must look at every situation to determine whether your case will receive any financial help from the county or state.

To make a report of storm damage, you can call the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency at 601-482-9852.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.