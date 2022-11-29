York Christmas Parade set for Saturday

The theme of York's Christmas Parade is “The Music and Magic of Christmas”.
The theme of York's Christmas Parade is “The Music and Magic of Christmas”.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of York invites you to its Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12 noon.

The theme is “The Music and Magic of Christmas”.

People and organizations wanting to participate still have time to enter. Registration forms are available at York City Hall, 607 Second Avenue, or Beauty Essentials, 210 N. Broad Street, or access an electronic registration form here.

For more information, email yorkchristmasparade@gmail.com or call 601-954-5600.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
Plan for Dangerous Weather
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday
The crossing will be closed in both directions between U.S. 11 and West Chestnut Street so...
Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close

Latest News

Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
Turn on weather notifications
First Alert: Weather Alert Day