York Christmas Parade set for Saturday

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of York invites you to its Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12 noon.

The theme is “The Music and Magic of Christmas”.

People and organizations wanting to participate still have time to enter. Registration forms are available at York City Hall, 607 Second Avenue, or Beauty Essentials, 210 N. Broad Street, or access an electronic registration form here.

For more information, email yorkchristmasparade@gmail.com or call 601-954-5600.

