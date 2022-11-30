ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven deaths reported during the same period a year earlier.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier.

The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly crashes in Cleburne, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Mobile and Pike counties. ALEA said four of the seven victims were riding in vehicles where seat belts were not in use at the time of the crashes.

One of the victims was riding on a motorcycle.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period. No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is imperative to exercise patience and good judgement behind the wheel. We all must do our part to ensure we continue to make Alabama roadways safer for all who travel them.”

“Although statistics change, the causes of these crashes remain the same,” Colonel Jimmy Helms, the Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety added. “Impairment, speeding, distractions and lack of seat belts are all common factors of deadly crashes in our state. Our top priority is to promote public safety by enforcing Alabama’s traffic laws in order to reduce crashes and save lives. We continue to urge everyone to ‘save room for safety’ this holiday season and avoid dangerous driving behaviors.”

The fatality figures do not include crashes that were investigated by local law enforcement departments.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
Cold front moves out by daybreak
FIRST ALERT: Severe risk ends by daybreak

Latest News

TUFF DOG SECURITY
“Tuff Guard Security’ prioritizes safety in Meridian
GIRLS WITH PEARLS
Girls with Pearls program mentors young women
Feds will appoint manager to oversee Jackson, Mississippi’s public drinking water
Feds will appoint manager to oversee Jackson, Mississippi’s public drinking water
Damage to the Blue Ridge area in Wetumpka off of Jasmine Hill Road.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
The Mays family of Tallassee survived what appears to have been a tornado as it destroyed their...
Alabama family survives after EF-1 tornado destroys home