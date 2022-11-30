City of Meridian launches CodeRED alert system

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - From severe weather to general information, it’s important to stay up to date with what is happening in your community. The city of Meridian has created its own CodeRED alert system and announced it’s active as of Wednesday.

CodeRED is a notification system the city will use to keep residents and businesses informed about emergencies and to share information on a mass scale.

“It’s a community notification system. It is not just an emergency system. When in this system, we have the ability to send out emergency notifications, weather notifications and general notifications,” said Public Safety Director Doug Stephens.

CodeRed will alert city residents of road closures, public events and even boil water notices. People who sign up will have the option to select what type of news they want to receive.

“You may choose to receive general notifications. You may be concerned about weather-related or any issues that may be life-threatening to you or your family. You can even choose all options. Within that, there will be a phone that’s specific to emergency notifications and a number that’s specific to the general. All that information is out there when you registered,” said Stephens.

To receive notifications, text ‘Meridianms’ to 99411. You will receive a link to click and complete the registration process. If you don’t have a smartphone, you may call 601-484-6890, and a person will sign you up.

Anyone in the city limits can register for this system.

