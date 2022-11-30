Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination

The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hearing Tuesday in Meridian centered on the case of the City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack, who was fired from her job at the Police Department earlier this year.

The hearing lasted well over 7 hours. News 11 does not know what decision was reached, if any.

Jack filed a civil service appeal of her termination and was seeking reinstatement.

Police Chief Deborah Young was questioned at the hearing by Jack’s attorney. Jack was accused of falsifying work hours for a period of five months.

News 11 will update this story when additional information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Trees down on Hwy 528 and CR 52820.
Storm damage reported in Jasper Co.
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Ole Miss’ freshman sensation claims 2022 Conerly Trophy
The results of the midterm election are now final, making Kattie Britt officially Alabama’s...
Leaders share hopes for Alabama senator-elect Katie Britt
The Meridian School Board discussed plans for a $34 million bond issue at its regular meeting...
Architect shared update on $34 million bond issue