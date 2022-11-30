Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hearing Tuesday in Meridian centered on the case of the City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack, who was fired from her job at the Police Department earlier this year.

The hearing lasted well over 7 hours. News 11 does not know what decision was reached, if any.

Jack filed a civil service appeal of her termination and was seeking reinstatement.

Police Chief Deborah Young was questioned at the hearing by Jack’s attorney. Jack was accused of falsifying work hours for a period of five months.

