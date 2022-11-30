Funeral services for Cody Brooks Warner will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North. Bro. Dale Moore and Bro. Jack Kern will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bloomfield Cemetery in Philadelphia, MS. Cody, 35, died November 22, 2022, while working in Puerto Rico.

He is survived by his parents George and Sue Warner; his sister Erika Holloway (Clifford) and their 3 children Macie, Harrison, and Jaxon; his maternal grandparents Robert and Nancy Hembree; paternal grandparents George D. Warner Jr. and Nancy Warner; Uncles Lamar Hembree, Edwin Hembree, Jerome Hembree, Dewey Warner, Coleman Warner, Thomas Warner; Aunts Debbie Holstead and Elizabeth Isaacs along with many cousins.

Cody was a lineman by trade, and a proud member of Local Union No. 903, in Gulfport, MS. He was so proud to be a lineman and a member of that brotherhood. He had gone down to Puerto Rico to help restore power after the hurricane caused extensive damage. He was also a proud veteran of the Mississippi Air National Guard, having served two deployments to Afghanistan. Cody graduated from Northeast Lauderdale High School, then went to Mississippi College on a football scholarship. After leaving Mississippi College, he transferred to Mississippi State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Cody touched so many lives and had so many friends that he considered his family. His heart and love for others was bigger than his huge, infectious smile and he will be missed so much. He had a very special relationship with his niece Macie and his two nephews Harrison and Jaxon and would do anything for them. A good challenge was what motivated Cody the most and led to most of his successes.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Nicholson, Stephen Andero, Ross Hales, Paul Tate, Ty Booker, Joey Wheeler, and Steffun Seward.

