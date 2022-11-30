Georgia remains atop the College Football Playoff Rankings

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) gets a lift from offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST
(WYMT) - With just five days until the top four teams are set in stone, the path to a championship has become clear.

After their easy win over Georgia Tech, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs remain up top in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four.

Ole Miss, Louisville and Cincinnati dropped out of the rankings.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Georgia(12-0)SEC
2Michigan(12-0)Big Ten
3TCU(12-0)Big 12
4USC(11-1)Pac-12
5Ohio State(11-1)Big Ten
6Alabama(10-2)SEC
7Tennessee(10-2)SEC
8Penn State(10-2)Big Ten
9Clemson(10-2)ACC
10Kansas State(9-3)Big 12
11Utah(9-3)Pac-12
12Washington(10-2)Pac-12
13Florida State(9-3)ACC
14LSU(9-3)SEC
15Oregon State(9-3)Pac-12
16Oregon(9-3)Pac-12
17UCLA(9-3)Pac-12
18Tulane(10-2)American
19South Carolina(8-4)SEC
20Texas(8-4)Big 12
21Notre Dame(8-4)Independent
22UCF(9-3)American
23North Carolina(9-3)ACC
24Mississippi State(8-4)ACC
25NC State(8-4)SEC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

