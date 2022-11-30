Georgia remains atop the College Football Playoff Rankings
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST
(WYMT) - With just five days until the top four teams are set in stone, the path to a championship has become clear.
After their easy win over Georgia Tech, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs remain up top in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four.
Ole Miss, Louisville and Cincinnati dropped out of the rankings.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Georgia
|(12-0)
|SEC
|2
|Michigan
|(12-0)
|Big Ten
|3
|TCU
|(12-0)
|Big 12
|4
|USC
|(11-1)
|Pac-12
|5
|Ohio State
|(11-1)
|Big Ten
|6
|Alabama
|(10-2)
|SEC
|7
|Tennessee
|(10-2)
|SEC
|8
|Penn State
|(10-2)
|Big Ten
|9
|Clemson
|(10-2)
|ACC
|10
|Kansas State
|(9-3)
|Big 12
|11
|Utah
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|12
|Washington
|(10-2)
|Pac-12
|13
|Florida State
|(9-3)
|ACC
|14
|LSU
|(9-3)
|SEC
|15
|Oregon State
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|16
|Oregon
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|17
|UCLA
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|18
|Tulane
|(10-2)
|American
|19
|South Carolina
|(8-4)
|SEC
|20
|Texas
|(8-4)
|Big 12
|21
|Notre Dame
|(8-4)
|Independent
|22
|UCF
|(9-3)
|American
|23
|North Carolina
|(9-3)
|ACC
|24
|Mississippi State
|(8-4)
|ACC
|25
|NC State
|(8-4)
|SEC
