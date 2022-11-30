Georgia remains atop the College Football Playoff Rankings

(WYMT) - With just five days until the top four teams are set in stone, the path to a championship has become clear.

After their easy win over Georgia Tech, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs remain up top in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four.

Ole Miss, Louisville and Cincinnati dropped out of the rankings.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia (12-0) SEC 2 Michigan (12-0) Big Ten 3 TCU (12-0) Big 12 4 USC (11-1) Pac-12 5 Ohio State (11-1) Big Ten 6 Alabama (10-2) SEC 7 Tennessee (10-2) SEC 8 Penn State (10-2) Big Ten 9 Clemson (10-2) ACC 10 Kansas State (9-3) Big 12 11 Utah (9-3) Pac-12 12 Washington (10-2) Pac-12 13 Florida State (9-3) ACC 14 LSU (9-3) SEC 15 Oregon State (9-3) Pac-12 16 Oregon (9-3) Pac-12 17 UCLA (9-3) Pac-12 18 Tulane (10-2) American 19 South Carolina (8-4) SEC 20 Texas (8-4) Big 12 21 Notre Dame (8-4) Independent 22 UCF (9-3) American 23 North Carolina (9-3) ACC 24 Mississippi State (8-4) ACC 25 NC State (8-4) SEC

