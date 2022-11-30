Girls with Pearls program mentors young women

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Having a positive role model in your life is extremely important. The Girls with Pearls program at Meridian High School wants to mentor young women.

Girls with Pearls hosted a taste of the world showing many diverse cultures. They had booths representing Cuba, Mexico, Hawaii, Jamaica, and even Italy.

These young girls were taught the origins of everything they enjoyed and even some fun facts about each country or culture the booths represented.

“It means a lot to me because I love helping people I love seeing girls mature and as they get older being able to be around other girls and so I really feel like it helps us come together and you know they can see different things that probably haven’t seen before,” said Girls with Pearls Ambassador, Taleah Anderson.

The Girls with Pearls program started at Magnolia Middle School but has now made its way to Meridian High School.

