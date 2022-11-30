Leaders share hopes for Alabama senator-elect Katie Britt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results of the midterm election are now final, making Kattie Britt officially Alabama’s next U.S. senator.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the votes on . Britt will replace the state’s longest-serving U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby, who’s leaving big shoes for her to fill.

“Your shoes are really big, and they will likely never fit me,” said Britt. “But that will not keep me from trying each and every day.”

With the support of Shelby, senator-elect Katie Britt will serve as Alabama’s first female-elected U.S. Senator.

“We’re proud of Katie,” he said. “Katie’s going to do well on her own.”

Britt once interned for Shelby and was his chief of staff from 2016 to 2018. When asked where her focus will align, she said she’ll pave her own way.

“It is up to me to take what I have learned from him and stand on my own two feet,” said Britt.

And she already has the chance to walk her own path. Britt is now the only senator-elect appointed to the Republican National Committee’s new Republican Party Advisory Council.

In a statement, Britt said in part she’s excited ”to bring fresh blood into our party so we can effectively share our conservative message, defend our values and liberties, and fight for the future of our country.”

“Where are our challenges? How do we have tough conversations to hit those things head-on, and then making sure that I am the type of senator that is making an impact,” said Britt.

“I’ll have a lot of confidence in the work that she’ll do for not only America but also for Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

And Alabama’s only Democratic congresswoman, Terri Sewell, is ready to work with the senator-elect.

“We in the Alabama delegation will embrace Katie Britt and the role that she will play in our great state,” said Sewell.

Senator Shelby’s advice for Britt and other elected officials included bipartisanship to get work done and to form relationships with other leaders.

