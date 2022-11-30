Mississippi Power responds to storm outages

Mississippi Power sent a storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel Wednesday to help restore power in Alabama.(Mississippi Power)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power sent a storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel Wednesday to help restore power in Alabama.

Teams from Meridian headed to Eutaw and Tuscaloosa. The Coast sent help to Mobile. Eight-five of the company’s contractors are also making the trip to Alabama.

“Our customers were thankfully spared the brunt of these storms,” said Shared Services Manager Scott Cashwell. “But our brothers and sisters at Alabama Power need our support today and we’re happy to send resources to assist their restoration efforts. We’ll focus on safety as we travel and then work to get the lights back on as quickly as possible.”

Storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning produced heavy winds, rain and hail across the company’s service territory.

