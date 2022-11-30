Graveside services for Mr. Charles “Sonny” Barnett will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Charles “Sonny” Barnett, age 73, of Meridian passed away peacefully after an eight year battle with cancer on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Sonny worked for 40 years for Fairbanks Scales. He was honorably discharged from the Air National Guard after 8 years of service. Sonny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR racing.

Mr. Barnett is survived by his children, Jackie Roberts (Darryl), Ronnie Fuller (Carolyn), Donnie Fuller (Faye), and David Fuller (Casie); twelve grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren; and special cousins, Wayne Morgan (Ann) and Sheila Morgan.

Sonny was preceded in death by his life-long partner and love of his life, Epsie Fuller; his grandson, Ronnie Fuller, Jr.; and his parents, Slaughter and Ludie Barnett.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

