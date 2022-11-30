Ole Miss’ freshman sensation claims 2022 Conerly Trophy

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was awarded the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy Tuesday night.

The freshman running back led the Southeastern Conference in total rushing yards in the 2022 season with 1,476 yards gained on the ground, along with 17 touchdowns.

Judkins beat out the other two finalists, Mississippi State’s defensive back Emmanuel Forbes, who led the nation with 6 pick-sixes, an NCAA record, and Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who led his team to its first undefeated season in JSU history.

The full list of nominees included:

  • Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard (Running Back)
  • Belhaven University – Connor Fordham (Linebacker)
  • Delta State University – Patrick Shegog (Quarterback)
  • Jackson State University – Shedeur Sanders (Quarterback)
  • Millsaps College – Moïse Tezzo (Wide Receiver/Kick Returner)
  • Mississippi College – Marcus Williams (Running Back)
  • Mississippi State University – Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. (Defensive Back)
  • Mississippi Valley State University – Ronnie Thomas (Defensive Lineman)
  • University of Mississippi – Quinshon Judkins (Running Back)
  • University of Southern Mississippi – Jason Brownlee (Wide Receiver)

Judkins became the 11th Ole Miss Rebel to win the award and the third consecutive Rebel to claim the trophy, including Matt Corral last year and Elijah Moore in 2020.

The freshman running back wasn’t the only Rebel to receive an award Tuesday night. Ole Miss offensive guard Nick Broeker was awarded the 2022 Kent Hull Trophy, an award given to the state’s best offensive lineman.

