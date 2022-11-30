Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked deadly severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with them tornado warnings for several counties. Sunrise brough visual confirmation of the damage, and news of two deaths.

According to the Montgomery County EMA’s office, an adult and a child were killed in the community of Flatwood, located in north Montgomery County. Gov. Kay Ivey identified the victims as a mother and her child.

I was heartbroken to learn that a mom and her eight-year-old son lost their lives as a result of the damaging severe weather here in Alabama. I am praying for this family, the Flatwood community and all those across the state affected by the storms. #alwx — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 30, 2022

While the exact location of the tragedy has not been released, authorities confirmed the deaths, as well as a third person who was injured, were all in the same home.

The storm was part of what the National Weather Service’s preliminary survey finds to be an EF-1 tornado with winds of 110 mph. It’s one of nearly 30 tornadoes the NWS believes touched down across Alabama overnight and among dozens across the Southeast.

DAMAGE REPORTS

Barbour County

According to the Barbour County EMA office, a tree fell on a home in Eufaula and another fell on a vehicle on Highway 131. There were no injuries reported. Debris, downed power lines and downed trees remain the primary leftovers from the storm.

Elmore County

According to Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett, Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road are blocked. Homes in the area are reported to have been damaged. Damage was also reported just south of Tallassee near Rifle Range Road and New Quarters, with reports of damage to homes and power lines down.

Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett shows me the “considerable” damage along Willow Springs Road.



NWS has to assess but they are almost certain this was a tornado. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/HYUYn4kXUT — Ashley Bowerman (@AshleyWSFA) November 30, 2022

Debris on US231/Wetumpka Hwy both dir. @ MP 114.6 past AL152/North Blvd in Montgomery . Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/ifi9ZCO5Os — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) November 30, 2022

Montgomery County

There are confirmed fatalities and several power lines and trees are down across the county. Reports of damage near the Flatwood community.

Lower Wetumpka Road at Brooks Road, located not far from Range 231, is closed.

Pike County

Pike County Emergency Management Agency reports there is no significant damage. However, there are reports of trees down and some power outages.

Troy Animal Rescue Project reports it will be closed until further notice after substantial damage and no power.

POWER OUTAGES

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative is reporting 1,600 members were out of power due to the storms. Of those, 1,500 are located in Elmore County. Crews are working to identify all areas without power and get power restored as soon as possible.

Alabama Power reports, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 270 customers without service in central Alabama, all in the hardest hit areas of north Montgomery. Crews are continuing their work to restore service, and it’s estimated that all homes which can safely receive power will be restored by 10 p.m.

The following are a few additional details for central Alabama:

At the peak in central Alabama, there were 4,200 Alabama Power customers without service. That peak occurred between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Service has been restored to 88% of all customers affected.

Damage is severe. Reports are of more than 30 broken poles, 40 fallen spans of wire, and 15 damaged transformers. Three transmission structures have also been damaged.

Work is ongoing and local crews are now being assisted by crews from other areas.

For the hardest hit areas in Camden and Montgomery: Alabama Power estimates power will be restored to customers in Camden by 2:00 p.m. and Montgomery by 10:00 p.m.

WSFA 12 News is in touch with superintendents and EMA directors across the area and will update this list if things change.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham says it will be sending two teams to investigate possible tornado damage in Montgomery, Elmore and Greene Counties.

