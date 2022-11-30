Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt...
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 24, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A top receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Traeshon Holden, a member of the 2020 Crimson Tide recruiting class, announced on Twitter that he will be leaving Alabama.

“To the Alabama Family, I would like  to thank coach Saban and the entire Alabama coaching staff for everything that you have done for me while I was a student-athlete here,” Holden said. “Having said that, I would to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal effective immediately.”

Holden has played in 10 games this season, recording 25 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns, tying him for second most receiving scores on the team.

The former four-star recruit from California didn’t play in 2020, but recorded 21 catches for 239 yards in 2021.

Joining Holden will be  Christian Leary, a former four-start recruit out of Florida. Leary has only caught three passes during his two years with the Crimson Tide.

The announcements come following a regular season in which Alabama lost to LSU and Tennessee. Sixth-ranked ‘Bama will not be playing in this year’s SEC Championship Game and, instead, will have to wait to find out their postseason fate.

