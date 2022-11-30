Power outages in the viewing area

Part of Tuesdays heavy storms
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the EMPA website roughly 25 homes outside of the Queen City are experiencing power outages.

The outages started overnight in all areas.

It is unknown if any other significant damage has been done in these areas but News 11 will keep you updated.

All information on possible outages can be found here.

