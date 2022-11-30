Storm damage reported in Jasper Co.

Trees down on Hwy 528 and CR 52820.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries or deaths have been reported in Jasper County during Tuesday night’s severe weather, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department did report some structural damages along with trees and downed power lines on the roads.

As of now, there are reports of seven structures reported damaged and two poultry farms in Jasper County. The number may rise on Wednesday morning.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, a good bit of structural damage east of Moss and near Heidelberg. This included reports of roofs torn off and damaged chicken houses.

There were also reports of trees and power lines down on Highway 528 and County Roads 52820, 23 and 21.

As of Tuesday night, CR 21, near the Beat 1 Barn, was closed to traffic due to power lines being down. The power company is working on this problem but said it will be in the morning before it will be completed.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

