The threat for severe weather has moved out of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It is Hump Day! Yesterday into early this morning we dealt with very busy and active severe weather thunderstorms, luckily the risk for damaging storms is over. You still want to be caution through when you are heading out today. It is possible that there is storm damage on the roadways.

Rain showers have cleared out and we will be able to enjoy plenty of sunshine today. Highs are in the lower 60s across the area. The cold front system that moved through early this morning brought us a significant amount of rainfall, but it will also cool overnight lows down to near or below freezing. Bundle up when you are getting the kids off to school Thursday morning.

