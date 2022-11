MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Lamar Boys Soccer team.

The Raiders defeated Leake Central 4-1 and Rusty Warden earned his first career victory as a Head Coach for Lamar Soccer.

Congratulations to Coach Warden and Lamar Soccer for being named our Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.