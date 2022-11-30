“Tuff Guard Security’ prioritizes safety in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Joe Roberts has lived in Meridian his entire life and has lately seen the crime rate increase. He said he thought about what could he do to stop this and came up with the idea of ‘Tuff Guard Security’ came to be.

Roberts said he hopes an additional security service in town will help people feel safe again.

“So over the last several years, Meridian has undergone a dramatic change. The crime rate has gone up. The general public does not feel safe consistently when they’re out and about, you’re always having to look over your shoulders when going out with your kids, friends, or family. And I honestly feel that it’s time for a change and I firmly believe that my company can be that change that can help Meridian feel more safer throughout their daily lives,” said Tuff Guard Security owner, Joe Roberts.

Roberts is even offering a free service until the end of the year. Anyone in the city who feels unsafe walking to their car may call 601-588-2299 for an escort.

